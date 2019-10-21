Russian Lawmaker Representing Crimea Denied Visa to Japan Without Explanation

Natalya Poklonskaya, a member of the Russian parliament's lower house representing Crimea, told Sputnik on Monday that Japan's Foreign Ministry had denied her a visa without giving the lawmaker an explanation

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Natalya Poklonskaya, a member of the Russian parliament 's lower house representing Crimea, told Sputnik on Monday that Japan 's Foreign Ministry had denied her a visa without giving the lawmaker an explanation.

"The Japanese Foreign Ministry really did refuse to give me a visa. They did not give me an explanation as to why," Poklonskaya said.

The lawmaker said she had sent her application for the visa from Japan's Embassy in Moscow to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, which refused her the visa.