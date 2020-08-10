UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmaker Says Big Support Of Lukashenko In Belarus Election Predictable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The big support of Belarus incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko, showed by voters during the Sunday's election is predictable, since people vote for stability and safety in the country, Russian lawmaker Alexei Kondtratiev told Sputnik.

Kondtratiev is a member of the delegation of the Russian upper house of parliament that was invited to observe the presidential election in Belarus.

According to exit poll, Lukashenko is leading the vote count in Sunday's election with about 80 percent.

"Polling stations have closed, everything is calm. We did not find any violations that could affect the voting results," Kondtratiev said.

He also believes that such a high support of the current head of state is predictable.

"For the majority of Belarus nationals, Lukashenko is a person who is able to protect the country from shocks, from color revolutions, from the influence of the West," the lawmaker added.

