Russian Lawmaker Says Coronavirus-Related Pause in Normandy Four Parliamentary Talks Over

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The pause to parliamentary discussions within the Normandy Four format (Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine) caused by the coronavirus disease pandemic has come to an end, Viacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the lower house of the Russian parliament, said on Tuesday.

"We believe that the pause, which was due to the pandemic, is over. We will continue to work actively to involve our colleagues from the German and French parliaments in this work," Volodin told reporters following a meeting with the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life.

The Normandy Four framework, which leads efforts to reach a lasting ceasefire and political settlement to the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, can be a crucial tool in building positive relations, Volodin added.

"We need to look for common ground here, which we are doing. For politicians, this is the foundation in order to sit down at a common negotiating table. The Normandy Format can play a great positive role here, especially the work conducted by the parliamentary delegations," the Russian lawmaker said.

The leaders of the Normandy Four countries last met in December at a summit in the French capital of Paris. The framework was established in June 2014 following Kiev's decision to launch a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.