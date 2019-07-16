UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lawmaker Says EU's Timing Of New Sanctions On Turkey 'Suspicious'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:05 PM

Russian Lawmaker Says EU's Timing of New Sanctions on Turkey 'Suspicious'

The European Union's sanctions on Turkey "suspiciously" coincide with the United States' plans to impose restrictions on Ankara over its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems, Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the foreign committee of the Russian upper house, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The European Union's sanctions on Turkey "suspiciously" coincide with the United States' plans to impose restrictions on Ankara over its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems, Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the foreign committee of the Russian upper house, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Council of the European Union approved sanctions against Turkey over its decision to move ahead with hydrocarbon exploration in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone. The European Union intends to reduce its financial assistance for Turkey by 145.8 million Euros ($164 million) and suspend negotiations with Ankara on an aviation agreement.

"The European Union's sanctions coincide with Ankara's feud with Washington over the purchase of Russian [S-400] missile systems," Kosachev said, calling the coincidence "suspicious."

The senior lawmaker noted that while the EU-Turkey row over Cyprus' land and water rights was an old conflict, Brussels saw the US plans "as a green light to start pressuring Turkey" and not as a means of solving the problem.

Later on Tuesday, another Russian lawmaker, a member of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee, Sergei Zheleznyak, said it seemed that the EU issued sanctions against Turkey at the order of the United States.

"The EU sanctions against Turkey look like a political order, formulated by Washington," the lawmaker said, adding that Russia called on all sides of the Turkey-Cyprus conflict to show restraint and supported a constructive dialogue.

Zheleznyak added that the United States started pressuring the European Union after the first Russian S-400 missile systems entered Turkey last week.

The first batch of S-400 components arrived to Turkey on Friday. That same day, the US Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees advised that US President Donald Trump impose economic sanctions on Turkey.

Related Topics

Senate Water Russia Turkey Washington European Union Trump Brussels Same Ankara United States Cyprus All Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

26 minutes ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

26 minutes ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

41 minutes ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

41 minutes ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Police help 52 Omani pilgrims involved i ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.