Russian Lawmaker Says Georgia-Russia Relations Will Not Improve Under Any Electoral Result

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) There is no possible outcome of the general election in Georgia that will improve Tbilisi-Moscow relations, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Sunday.

Georgia held a general election on Saturday. According to the Central Election Commission's preliminary data, nine political parties and coalitions are eligible for seats in the legislature, including the ruling Georgian Dream party, the Strength is in Unity bloc, the European Georgia party, the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia party, the Girchi party, and the Strategy Agmashenebeli party.

"I think that there was no chance to improve the bilateral relations under any electoral outcome. This chance will present itself once Georgian politicians agree with the obvious but unpleasant truth for them. Specifically, that the unilateral declaration of independence by Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008 was the result of not Russian but Georgian policy, [which has been] erroneous in regard to the two peoples for many decades, going back to the Soviet times," Kosachev said.

On the night of August 8, 2008, Georgia fired rockets at South Ossetia with the Georgian armed forces attacking the republic and destroying a part of its capital, Tskhinval. In order to defend South Ossetians, many of whom had Russian passports, Moscow deployed its forces and routed Georgian troops from the country in five days.

On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. The Russian leadership, on multiple occasions, stressed that the decision reflects reality and will not be reversed. Meanwhile, Tbilisi keeps refusing to recognize the independence of the two countries.