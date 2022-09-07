Russian Lawmaker Says Holding Referendum in Donbas on November 4 is 'Right'

First Deputy Speaker of the Russian upper chamber Andrei Turchak said on Wednesday that it is "right" to hold referendums on joining Russia in Donbas and liberated territories on November 4, when the country celebrates the day of national unity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) First Deputy Speaker of the Russian upper chamber Andrei Turchak said on Wednesday that it is "right" to hold referendums on joining Russia in Donbas and liberated territories on November 4, when the country celebrates the day of national unity.

