Russian Lawmaker Says LPR, DPR Recognition Will Be Within Donetsk, Luhansk Regions Borders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) will be recognized within the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that existed at the moment of the referendum in 2014, Leonid Kalashnikov, chairman of the Russian lower house's committee on CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots, said on Tuesday.

"This agreement does not specify this, but, I think, it means statehood, which was approved in that old and only referendum that was held in other borders. But how these borders will be restored is not provided for in this agreement. What the LPR and DPR will do for this is no longer our competence," Kalashnikov told reporters.

The lawmaker noted that now, the self-proclaimed republics occupy less territory than it was during the referendum, but they believe that their statehood extends to that old territory.