Mon 16th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The presidential election in Moldova complied with international democratic standards and Russia intends to cooperate with the president elected by the Moldovan people, Vladimir Krugly, a member of the Russian parliament's upper house, told Sputnik on Sunday.

The lawmaker is currently in Chisinau as part of a delegation from the upper house monitoring the second round of the election.

"The election meets international democratic requirements, [held] without significant violations," Krugly said.

According to the lawmaker, special requirements connected with the epidemiological situation in the country were also respected.

"The position of Russia is that Moldova is our fraternal republic, we are determined to cooperate with the president chosen by the Moldovan people," he added.

