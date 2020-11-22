UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lawmaker Says NATO States Must Guarantee US Will Not Get Open Skies Data On Russia

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:50 PM

Russian Lawmaker Says NATO States Must Guarantee US Will Not Get Open Skies Data on Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) NATO members should guarantee that they will not send data they obtain from flights under the Open Skies Treaty (OST) to Washington after the US withdrawal from the deal, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house's International Affairs Committee, said on Sunday.

On Sunday, the US officially quit the treaty, which allows its participants to carry out aerial surveillance as part of a program of scheduled observation flights. More than 30 countries are parties to the treaty signed in 1992 to boost transparency of military activities.

"The US withdrawal from the OST is a shrewd one-sided game. Russia will act in accordance with its national interests. The US allies from NATO must provide rigid guarantees to Moscow on the nontransfer of data to Washington. Our further actions will be defined only on such basis," Slutsky wrote on Twitter.

According to the lawmaker, the US has already demanded its allies to sign "the documents on the communication of such information" and to deny Russian missions permission to fly over US military sites in Europe.

Slutsky added that "it is necessary to understand that Russia needs the OST quite as much as the other partners."

The United States announced in May it would quit the Open Skies Treaty in six months if Russia did not return to full compliance with the treaty. Russia has denied US claims of breaching the pact. On November 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia would seek legal guarantees from US allies still committed to the treaty that they would not pass information to the US. The German, French and British foreign ministries said they would adhere to the agreement.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Washington Twitter German United States May November Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

SSC reveals the winners of World Quality Day compe ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Kho ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi heads 17th session of GCC Join ..

1 hour ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in WTCA’s inter ..

1 hour ago

National Day and Commemoration Day holidays announ ..

2 hours ago

UAE Climate Change Minister chairs 30th meeting of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.