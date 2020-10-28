UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lawmaker Says NATO To Accept Mutual Missile Site Checks If Wants De-escalation

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:03 PM

Russian Lawmaker Says NATO to Accept Mutual Missile Site Checks If Wants De-escalation

NATO will accept Russia's offer to conduct mutual inspections of each other's military bases where Aegis Ashore missile systems with Mk-41 launchers and 9M729 missiles are deployed if the alliance is really interested in de-escalation in Europe, the head of the Russian upper house's defense committee told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) NATO will accept Russia's offer to conduct mutual inspections of each other's military bases where Aegis Ashore missile systems with Mk-41 launchers and 9M729 missiles are deployed if the alliance is really interested in de-escalation in Europe, the head of the Russian upper house's defense committee told Sputnik.

Earlier on Monday, President Vladimir Putin put forward an arms initiative in light of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty's demise. He said that Russia was prepared to refrain from deploying 9M729 missiles to the European part of the country if NATO reciprocated. Putin also offered mutual verification measures with regard to Aegis Ashore missile systems with Mk-41 launchers at US and NATO bases in Europe and Russia's 9M729 missiles in the Kaliningrad Region.

"This is a very reasonable proposal that the other side should support if they are indeed interested in improving bilateral relations and deescalating tensions in Europe," Viktor Bondarev said.

Last year, the US unilaterally withdrew from the 1987 US-Soviet INF Treaty, which committed the sides to getting rid of all nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles). It came after Washington and Moscow had repeatedly accused one another of violating the accord.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin Kaliningrad Alliance All From

Recent Stories

Seminar & walk organised at UVAS to create awarene ..

10 minutes ago

PCB announces panel of commentators for Pak Vs Zim ..

10 minutes ago

Aqua Challenge set for splashing debut this weeken ..

40 minutes ago

Watchdog Vows to Monitor Human Rights Abuses in US ..

41 seconds ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Reports Azeri Smerch Str ..

44 seconds ago

European stock tumble at open on virus curb fears

45 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.