Russian Lawmaker Says No Need to Involve US, France, Turkey in Karabakh Peacekeeping

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Russian peacekeeping contingent that is rolling into war-torn Nagorno-Karabakh is able to effectively carry out its mission and there is no need to involve the United States, France or Turkey, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian Federation Council's foreign affairs committee, said on Tuesday.

"Neither the USA, nor France, nor Turkey need to be involved in solving operational issues," Kosachev said while broadcast on the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

According to Kosachev, Russia differs from Turkey and other countries represented in the Karabakh conflict by the fact that it is equally trusted both by Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Russian lawmaker stressed that the trilateral agreement was possible and the conflict was stopped because of the consistent position of Russia.

On Monday, Putin said that he had signed a joint declaration with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on a new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The ceasefire came into force at 21:00 GMT on Monday.

Under the new ceasefire deal, Azerbaijan and Armenia will stop at their current positions, exchange prisoners and allow deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. According to Aliyev, Turkish peacekeepers will also be deployed in the conflict zone.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone will include 1,960 military personnel, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 vehicles and special equipment. The core of the contingent will consist of units of the peacekeeping 15th separate motorized rifle brigade of the central military district.