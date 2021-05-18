UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmaker Says North Macedonia Will Regret Its Decision To Expel Russian DIplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Russian Lawmaker Says North Macedonia Will Regret Its Decision to Expel Russian DIplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) North Macedonia will certainly regret its decision to expel a Russian diplomat, as this step is likely to affect the bilateral relations, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper house's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

North Macedonia's foreign ministry declared on May 14 one Russian diplomat persona non grata, giving him seven days to leave the country. The ministry did not anyhow explain its decision.

"This is so stupid, they just pander to the Czech Republic, although the accusations against Russia were not proven, this is just absurd. North Macedonia will regret this sooner or later, as all this will certainly not improve its relations with Moscow," Dzhabarov said.

More Stories From World

