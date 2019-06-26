Russian Lawmaker Says PACE Draft Resolution on Reinstatement 'Set of Political Statements'

The draft resolution of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) that suggests ratifying the credentials of the Russian delegation under a number of conditions is nothing but a "set of political statements," Sergey Kislyak, the deputy head of the Russian delegation to the legislative body, told Sputnik on Wednesday

"[The resolution is] a set of political statements, rather than anything else," Kislyak said, when asked to comment on the provisions of the draft resolution.

"We can agree with them [these requirements] or disagree, but we are ready to work on the [PACE] agenda. The main thing in this entire discussion at the moment, however, � and one must well understand it � is conditions under which the Russian delegation will be working here," he added.

Later on Wednesday, PACE is to debate the resolution drafted by the Monitoring Committee on the Russian delegation's credentials which had been challenged by a number of PACE lawmakers a day before.

The resolution suggests ratifying the delegation's credentials but, in exchange for that, urges Russia to "release the 24 Ukrainian sailors captured in the Kerch Strait on the charge of 'illegally crossing the border of the Russian Federation'; immediately pay all fees due to the Council of Europe budget; unconditionally and fully co-operate with the joint investigation team and the Dutch prosecution service in bringing these responsible for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH 17 to justice."

It also demands that Russia "take effective measures aimed at preventing violations of human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people, in particular in the Chechen Republic, and prosecute the perpetrators for acts committed in the past."