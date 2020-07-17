UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmaker Says Possible US Sanctions Unable To Stop Deliveries Of S-400 To Turkey

Sumaira FH 40 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 11:50 PM

Russian Lawmaker Says Possible US Sanctions Unable to Stop Deliveries of S-400 to Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Deliveries of Russian air defense systems S-400 to Turkey will not stop, despite the threat of US sanctions, the contract is already being implemented, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council's Committee on Foreign Affairs, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, three US congressmen have introduced legislation aimed at sanctioning the government of Turkey for purchasing the S-400 air and missile defense system from Russia.

"There is no way back to agreements, despite any decisions of the Congress. The contract is already being implemented," Dzhabarov said.

The Turkish president will unlikely surrender to such threats from Washington, he added.

"Erdogan is a stubborn guy, this is unlikely to affect him," he stressed.

