Russian Lawmaker Says Proposed EU Sanctions Over Navalny New Attempt to Tell Moscow Off

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov told Sputnik on Friday that the proposed EU sanctions against Russian officials over the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny were "absolute lawlessness" conjured to once again to falsely blame Russia.

On Tuesday, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said that a substance similar to the Novichok nerve agent, but not included on the lists of banned chemicals, was found in Navalny's body. The German government believes that the OPCW's statement confirms his alleged poisoning with a Novichok group substance. Earlier in the week, France and Germany prepared a draft sanction list targeting about a dozen officials in the Russian presidential administration and security forces. The list will be discussed at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday.

"This is absolute lawlessness that goes beyond the bounds of common sense," Dzhabarov said.

According to him, there was no actual evidence of Navalny's poisoning with the Novichok agent, either from Berlin's Charite clinic or from the Russian Omsk doctors.

"And here the OPCW, which has nothing to do with the poisoning, declares a substance similar in characteristics to Novichok, although its components can be found in any household chemicals," the senator said.

He said the accusations against Russia are all the more absurd since Navalny is "alive and well."

"This act was carried out with the intention of toughening sanctions against Russia and telling it off once again," Dzhabarov stressed.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia. He was initially treated in the Russian city of Omsk, but was later transferred to the Berlin-based Charite hospital. Berlin said that German doctors had found evidence of a poisonous nerve agent from the Novichok group in Navalny's system. Russia disputed these allegations, noting that its medics had found no toxic substances in Navalny while he was treated in Omsk.

The opposition activist was discharged from the Charite hospital on September 23 and is expected to make a full recovery.