Russian Lawmaker Says Risk of Open Turkish-Syrian Conflict Low

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Ankara does not intend to capture Syrian territory by force so there is little risk of open Turkish-Syrian conflict, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Russia's upper house of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev, said Monday.

According to the lawmaker, Turkey's anti-terrorist operation in the Kurdish-held northeast of Syria led to some complications, but also helped along a dialogue between the Kurds and Damascus.

"At the same time, the risk of an open Turkish-Syrian conflict is not big because Ankara apparently does not intend to capture Syrian territory by force," Kosachev said on Facebook.