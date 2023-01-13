Russian Lawmaker Says 'Sex and the City,' 'Euphoria' Edits Not Requested by State Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has "no complaints" about scenes with LGBTQ+ mentions in the popular US series "Sex and the City" and "Euphoria," and movie streaming services have been acting on their own when cutting the fragments, Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said.

Earlier in January, media reported that Russian streaming services Amediateka and Kinopoisk had cut or removed scenes mentioning LGBTQ+ characters from a number of series, including "Sex and the City," "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus."

"No one has asked these online cinemas to censor scenes in the 'Sex and the City' or the second season of 'Euphoria.' Amediateka and Kinopoisk have acted out of their own volition," Khinshtein, who heads the lower house's committee on information policy, said on Thursday.

Roskomnadzor alerted Amediateka and Kinopoisk to gay "propaganda" that it spotted in seven movies in the past weeks but neither of the series was referenced, the Russian lawmaker added.

Khinshtein suggested this was a case of overzealous editing or a "provocative happening." He argued that the new law did not require to replace the word "gay" with the word "boy," as it has been done in the Russian translation of "Sex and the City."

On December 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a package of laws banning "propaganda" of LGBTQ+, pedophilia and gender reassignment. Individuals and legal entities violating the law can be fined up to 10 million rubles (around $144,000).