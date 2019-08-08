UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmaker Says Turkey To Recognize Crimean Referendum 'Sooner Or Later'

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 08:22 PM

Ankara will have to recognize Crimea's decision to join Russia sooner or later, the peninsula's deputy to the Russian lower house, Natalya Poklonskaya, said on Thursday

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Turkey did not recognize the results of the Crimean referendum and would not do so in the future.

"Sooner or later they will have to recognize our choice and remember that Crimea is Russia," Poklonskaya said on Facebook adding that the statement of the Turkish president was not surprising.

Crimea's reunification with Russia was officially declared in March 2014 after almost 97 percent of those who voted in a regional referendum chose to join Russia. Russian officials have repeatedly stressed that the referendum was held in accordance with the international law.

