Russian Lawmaker Says Turkish Involvement In Libya Must Facilitate Political Settlement

Thu 26th December 2019 | 07:11 PM

Russian Lawmaker Says Turkish Involvement in Libya Must Facilitate Political Settlement

Turkey's involvement in Libya must aim at reaching a political settlement through compromise, Oleg Morozov, a member of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Turkey's involvement in Libya must aim at reaching a political settlement through compromise, Oleg Morozov, a member of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he will ask his country's lawmakers to authorize the deployment of Turkish troops to Libya. On Saturday, the Turkish parliament ratified a military cooperation agreement with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli.

"As a result of the well-known events of what is essentially a civil war has been going on in Libya for many years.

The central government does not have authority over the [country's] entire territory and all armed groups," Morozov said.

According to him, Turkey's direct involvement, if it indeed takes place, must help solve the situation.

"It is important for all participants to aim to achieve a political settlement and not a violent confrontation," he concluded.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-back GNA in the west.

