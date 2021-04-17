The detention of Ukrainian Consul Oleksandr Sosoniuk means there is incontrovertible evidence of his wrongdoings, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee and a retired major general of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The detention of Ukrainian Consul Oleksandr Sosoniuk means there is incontrovertible evidence of his wrongdoings, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee and a retired major general of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the FSB announced that Sosoniuk was arrested on Friday while trying to obtain classified information from FSB and law enforcement databases during a meeting with a Russian national. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Sosoniuk was held in custody for several hours and is now back at his diplomatic mission. Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Enin stated that Kiev is preparing its response to the incident.

"If they went as far as to detain a consul, this means there was incontrovertible evidence that he received classified information," Dzhabarov said.

The lawmaker went on to say that even if Ukraine expels a Russian consul or someone else this will not change the relations between Moscow and Kiev, which are so low that the countries do not have diplomatic representation at the level of ambassadors.

Dzhabarov described the situation as a continuation of the face-off between Moscow and Kiev, for which Ukraine bears sole responsibility as it "is essentially engaged in activities to undermine the Russian state."