Russian Lawmaker Says Ukrainian Crisis Caused by Genocide of Russian-Speaking Population

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2022 | 12:15 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The crisis in Ukraine happened not because of the territorial issue, but because of the genocide of the Russian-speaking population in Donbas, the chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Saturday.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden said that the territorial issue "is completely dependent on Ukraine," when asked whether Kiev may give up part of the country's territories to achieve a ceasefire.

"The crisis in Ukraine happened not because of the territories, but because of the genocide of the Russian-speaking population. We stood up for our citizens and compatriots in Donbas. For us, this is a matter of security, peaceful life and building good relations," Volodin said on Telegram.

The Russian lawmaker stressed that Biden's statement makes one think that he is "an unhappy person stuck in the past, somewhere in the time of the Cold War."

"For Biden, human life and freedom have no value, such concepts as common history, faith, culture are foreign to him.

For him, all this is just a decoration, a beautiful screen for achieving mercenary goals. The true values of US elites are territories, natural wealth, subsoil of other countries and, first of all, money that can be earned on them," Volodin added.

He stressed that this is the whole point of US foreign policy.

"To understand this, Biden needs to accept our value system, which is hardly possible. For him, the power is in money, but for us, it is in truth," Volodin concluded, referring to the famous Russian movie Brother.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

