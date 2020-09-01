UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmaker Says UN Requested More Information On Water Supply In Crimea

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:50 AM

Russian Lawmaker Says UN Requested More Information on Water Supply in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has requested additional information regarding the water supply in Crimea and Ukraine's closure of the North Crimean Canal supplying water to the Russian peninsula, Natalya Poklonskaya, the deputy chairwoman of the Russian lower house's committee on international affairs, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

In late May, Poklonskaya sent a message to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet urging the agency to condemn the actions of the Ukrainian authorities who had unilaterally shut down the water supply to the peninsula, and calling for measures to ensure the water supply through the North Crimean Canal.

"Three months later, I have received an official response signed by Director of Field Operations and Technical Cooperation for the UN Human Rights Office Georgette Gagnon.

The letter proposed cooperation in providing additional information on the issue of the Crimean residents' access to [fresh] water and the situation with the water supply on the peninsula," Poklonskaya said.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in a 2014 referendum. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian authorities insist that the territory was illegally seized from them by Russia, which Moscow strongly denies.

Subsequently, Kiev cut water supply to the peninsula, which previously relied on Ukraine for 85 percent of its fresh water needs.

