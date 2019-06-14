UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lawmaker Says US Faking 'Evidence' To Blame Gulf Of Oman Incident On Iran

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 11:47 PM

Russian Lawmaker Says US Faking 'Evidence' to Blame Gulf of Oman Incident on Iran

Frants Klintsevich, a member of the Russian upper house's defense and security committee, believes that the United States is faking the "evidence" of Iran's alleged guilt in the incident with tankers in the Gulf of Oman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Frants Klintsevich, a member of the Russian upper house's defense and security committee, believes that the United States is faking the "evidence" of Iran's alleged guilt in the incident with tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

On Thursday, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, were hit by explosions in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. The United States accused Iran of attacking the ships without providing any evidence. Tehran refuted the accusations, calling them baseless. Moscow called for an investigation into the incident, urging to avoid making hasty conclusions.

"I have no doubt that all this is fabricated from beginning to end. You can put any blame on Iran, but blaming it for lack of common sense is obviously too much. Iran will never do something that could harm it," Klintsevich said on Facebook.

The lawmaker also noted that the United States seemed to be unable to develop normally in the absence of an adversary. According to Klintsevich, US President Donald Trump has been long choosing between North Korea and Iran whom to designate the evil incarnate.

"And he finally made a choice. I do not think that this decision can be called successful," Klintsevich concluded.

The cause of the incident remains unknown. According to some reports, the tankers were hit by torpedoes. However, there is no official confirmation of such reports. All crew members of the affected vessels were evacuated to Iran. According to the owner of one of the tankers, there were 11 Russians aboard Front Altair, all of them were safe.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Facebook Oman Oil Trump Tehran United States North Korea All From

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

8 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

8 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

8 hours ago

UVAS holds workshop on 'Production of FMD virus va ..

8 hours ago

UN Attends Swedish Meetings on Finding Negotiated ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.