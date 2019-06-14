Russian Lawmaker Says US Faking 'Evidence' to Blame Gulf of Oman Incident on Iran

Frants Klintsevich, a member of the Russian upper house's defense and security committee, believes that the United States is faking the "evidence" of Iran's alleged guilt in the incident with tankers in the Gulf of Oman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Frants Klintsevich, a member of the Russian upper house's defense and security committee, believes that the United States is faking the "evidence" of Iran 's alleged guilt in the incident with tankers in the Gulf of Oman

On Thursday, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, were hit by explosions in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. The United States accused Iran of attacking the ships without providing any evidence. Tehran refuted the accusations, calling them baseless. Moscow called for an investigation into the incident, urging to avoid making hasty conclusions.

"I have no doubt that all this is fabricated from beginning to end. You can put any blame on Iran, but blaming it for lack of common sense is obviously too much. Iran will never do something that could harm it," Klintsevich said on Facebook.

The lawmaker also noted that the United States seemed to be unable to develop normally in the absence of an adversary. According to Klintsevich, US President Donald Trump has been long choosing between North Korea and Iran whom to designate the evil incarnate.

"And he finally made a choice. I do not think that this decision can be called successful," Klintsevich concluded.

The cause of the incident remains unknown. According to some reports, the tankers were hit by torpedoes. However, there is no official confirmation of such reports. All crew members of the affected vessels were evacuated to Iran. According to the owner of one of the tankers, there were 11 Russians aboard Front Altair, all of them were safe.