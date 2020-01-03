UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmaker Says US May Soon Face Iranian Response For Soleimani's Killing

Fri 03rd January 2020 | 10:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The United States may soon see Iranian retribution for the recent attack that killed Commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Russia's upper chamber Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Konstantin Kosachev said on Friday.

"This is very serious, it might trigger new clashes between Americans and radical Shiite activists," Kosachev said.

He calls Soleimani's killing a 'worst scenario,' which indicates revenge from the Americans'' for the recent attack on the US embassy in Baghdad.

"And if so, then retribution, unfortunately, will not take long. But I will be glad to be mistaken because wars are easy to start, but it is very difficult to end them," Kosachev added.

