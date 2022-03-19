UrduPoint.com

Russian Lawmaker Says US, NATO Must Stop Sending Weapons, Mercenaries To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2022 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Saturday that the United States and NATO member states must stop delivering weapons and sending mercenaries to Ukraine.

"The United States and NATO countries must stop supplying weapons and sending mercenaries to Ukraine," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the Russian lawmaker, mercenaries swelling the ranks of Ukrainian nationalist battalions are "recruited on the territory of the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance with the consent of their leadership." Volodin also noted that Ukrainian nationalists every day "use the civilian population as a human shield."

The Russian lawmaker stressed that US President Joe Biden and his NATO allies, who have been calling for peace, "must first of all start with themselves.

" According to Volodin, it is their fault that the possibility of the settlement of the situation in Ukraine, its demilitarization and denazification is reduced.

"Everything that is happening today in Ukraine - civilian deaths, the flow of refugees - is the direct responsibility of Washington and Brussels," the Russian lawmaker stressed.

In addition, Volodin also considered that Washington and NATO do not want Ukraine to become an independent, non-bloc country.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine," responding to calls for help from the breakaway Donbas republics. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

