Russian Lawmaker Says US Policy More Aggressive Amid Approaching Presidential Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Both the Republican and Democratic political parties of the United States are taking an aggressive stance in their foreign policy amid the approaching presidential election in November, and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo's statement on the need for a "new alliance of democracies" to oppose Beijing is a call for a coup in China, Elena Panina, a member of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee, said on Friday.

On Thursday, Pompeo said that the US would like to build a coalition of countries to confront China and alter its behavior. The US state secretary warned that "if the free world does not change Communist China, Communist China will change us."

"As the presidential election in the US is approaching, both parties are taking a course towards escalating the international situation, which could result in dangerous consequences for the whole world," Panina said.

The Russian lawmaker added that Pompeo is trying to revive late US senator John McCain's idea to create alliances of democracies against Russia, but the state secretary is way more radical in Panina's opinion. According to Panina, calls to change China mean that the US wants to overthrow the Chinese government.

US-China relations have significantly deteriorated recently with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices, a poor response to the coronavirus outbreak, human rights violations and unwarranted territorial disputes with neighboring countries. China has denied accusations and criticized the US for various violations of international law.