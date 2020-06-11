Russian Lawmaker Says US Sanctions Could Result in Decades-Long Deterioration of Relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) As the United States is guided by its domestic political processes and mulls stepping up Russia sanctions, it can deteriorate bilateral relations for decades, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on the new initiative of the US parliament.

On Wednesday, the working group of the Republican Study Committee, comprised of around 150 lawmakers, presented a report calling on the Congress to toughen sanctions against Russia and to designate the country as a state sponsor of terrorism.

"In favor of pressing domestic political needs, offers are made to bring the Russian-US relations to such a level that it will take not just years but decades to improve the situation," Kosachev said.

The US risks becoming a state with no official and parliamentary diplomacy, doing nothing but "threatening other nations that are not ready to sacrifice their interests to the US interests," Kosaschecv said.