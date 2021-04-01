(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The United States should remember the fates of Russian nationals serving sentences in US prisons, including Viktor Bout and Konstantin Yaroshenko, when calling for the release of Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny and criticizing the conditions of his detention, Vasilii Piskarev, the chairman of the Russian lower house's Committee on Security and Corruption Control, said on Thursday.

US State Department spokesperson Ned price previously said that Washington views Navalny's imprisonment in Russia as politically motivated and will continue to call for his release.

"Calls for Navalny's release in violation of the court's decision and unfounded claims regarding his detention conditions put pressure on our judicial and penitentiary systems," Piskarev said in a statement published on the commission's Telegram channel.

According to the lawmaker, Price's statements and a wave of publications about Navalny both in Western media and Russian media outlets marked as foreign agents, "create an impression of yet another planned action to interfere in sovereign affairs of our country."

Piskarev also recalled the situation with Maria Butina, who had been placed in a US prison and served the full sentence there "for a couple of interviews with politicians," while the US authorities, including the State Department, completely ignored the official statements of the Russian Foreign Ministry and appeals from the Russian public and lawyers.

Butina was arrested in the US in July 2018 and sentenced to 18 months in prison for "conspiring to work for a foreign government.

" She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent, which reduced her prison term. Butina returned to Russia in October 2019.

"Our citizens Viktor Bout and Konstantin Yaroshenko have been languishing in US prisons for many years on trumped-up charges, but for some reason, the State Department is not concerned about either their fate or the fate of other Russians who, in violation of international legal norms, were simply kidnapped by US special services and taken to the United States," he stressed.

Russian businessman Viktor Bout was arrested in Thailand at the US' request in 2008 as a result of an operation of US special services and handed over to the US. Bout has already served half of a 25-year sentence in a US prison on charges of conspiracy to murder US citizens and financially supporting terrorism. Yaroshenko, the Russian pilot, was arrested in Liberia in May 2010 on suspicion of drug trafficking. A year later, he was extradited to the US and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Yaroshenko has repeatedly protested the conditions of his imprisonment, noting that his health has greatly deteriorated.

On Wednesday, Navalny, who is serving a prison sentence on financial misconduct charges, declared a hunger strike, demanding that the prison administration provide him access to proper medical treatment. The opposition figure has complained about pain in his back and legs.