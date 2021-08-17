Russian Lawmaker Says US Troops Pullout From Afghanistan Aimed at Increasing Tensions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Washington's decision to withdraw forces from Afghanistan is aimed at escalating tensions near Russian borders, Andrey Klimov, who heads the Russian upper chamber's commission for protection of state sovereignty, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The United States failed to create a stable pro-American regime on the Afghan territory over the past 20 years. Therefore, as they started withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, they pursued the goal of increasing tensions near Russian borders," Klimov said.

The senior lawmaker expressed regret over chaos in the conflict zone.