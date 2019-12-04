UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmaker Says Was Not Given Passport Back After Denied Visa By US Embassy

Wed 04th December 2019 | 07:56 PM

The head of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky, who had been denied a US visa to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in September, said on Wednesday that the US embassy had not yet returned his passport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The head of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky, who had been denied a US visa to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in September, said on Wednesday that the US embassy had not yet returned his passport.

"The US has proven itself as an unscrupulous partner in organizing multilateral events. And this is not the first time. The most outrageous of them was the denial of visas without any explanation to some members of the Russian delegation, who headed for the UN General Assembly in late September. And, in particular, my passport is still at the US embassy in Russia," Slutsky told journalists.

According to the lawmaker, Washington has been consistently waging a "visa war" and creating new obstacles to prevent Russian officials from participating in international events that take place in the US.

The Russian embassy in the United States said on Tuesday that the US was putting up hurdles for Russian officials along the path to gaining entry into the US. Most recently, a delegation from the Federal Treasury and Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Relations with Compatriots Abroad Oleg Malginov failed to obtain visas.

In September, ten members of the Russian delegation were denied visas to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. In response, Moscow accused the US of violating its international obligations by failing to issue visas to the Russian delegation. In particular, Leonid Slutsky, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, and other members of the delegation were denied visas.

