Russian Lawmaker Says West Better Invest in Humanitarian Assistance to Ukrainian Civilians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Saturday that if the West truly wants peace in Ukraine, it better invest not in military supplies to Kiev, but in the provision of humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian population.

"Western countries, together with the United States, if they want peace, better allocate funds not for military supplies, but for the provision of humanitarian assistance to the population," Volodin said on Telegram.

He also urged the United Nations to make up its mind and "not be guided by double standards."

"If you want peace as soon as possible, then made decisions immediately. The US and NATO countries must stop supplying Ukraine with weapons and mercenaries," Volodin added.