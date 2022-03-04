UrduPoint.com

Russian Lawmaker Says Zelenskyy Has Left Lviv For Poland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Russian Lawmaker Says Zelenskyy Has Left Lviv for Poland

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left Ukraine and is currently in Poland, Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian lower chamber, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left Ukraine and is currently in Poland, Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian lower chamber, said on Friday.

"Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) said that they could not get to him in Lviv.

Now he is in Poland," Volodin wrote on Telegram.

On February 26, Volodin said that Zelenskyy left Kiev and arrived in Lviv and that all video on his social media showing he remained in the Ukrainian capital were recorded beforehand.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament Social Media Kiev Poland Chamber February All

Recent Stories

Irish president tests positive for COVID-19

Irish president tests positive for COVID-19

47 seconds ago
 Charsadda Red stunned Green by eight wickets in Bl ..

Charsadda Red stunned Green by eight wickets in Blind Cricket

49 seconds ago
 Minister expresses grief over Peshawar blast

Minister expresses grief over Peshawar blast

50 seconds ago
 Federal Minister Ijaz Shah condemns Peshawar blast ..

Federal Minister Ijaz Shah condemns Peshawar blast

52 seconds ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs 50 to Rs 128,800 per to ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs 50 to Rs 128,800 per tola 04 Mar 2022

3 minutes ago
 TDAP to organise "Bangles, Handicraft Exhibition" ..

TDAP to organise "Bangles, Handicraft Exhibition" in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>