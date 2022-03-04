Russian Lawmaker Says Zelenskyy Has Left Lviv for Poland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left Ukraine and is currently in Poland, Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian lower chamber, said on Friday

"Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) said that they could not get to him in Lviv.

Now he is in Poland," Volodin wrote on Telegram.

On February 26, Volodin said that Zelenskyy left Kiev and arrived in Lviv and that all video on his social media showing he remained in the Ukrainian capital were recorded beforehand.