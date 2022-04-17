UrduPoint.com

Russian Lawmaker Says Zelenskyy Wants To Buy Time By Turning To NATO For Assistance

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Russian Lawmaker Says Zelenskyy Wants to Buy Time by Turning to NATO for Assistance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who recently expressed his alleged readiness to discuss  the Crimean issue and Ukraine's refusal to join NATO with Russia, actually wants to buy time by turning to NATO for military assistance, the chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Sunday.

Volodin recalled that Zelenskyy had said the same before the talks in Turkey, when Russian forces had almost reached Kiev. According to the Russian lawmaker, Moscow reduced its activity in the area, withdrew its troops, after which a staged provocation in Bucha took place and Kiev refused to honor its obligations.

"Today, the same scenario is being proposed. The reason (for it) is obvious. He (Zelenskyy) wants to gain time while simultaneously turning to NATO for military assistance," Volodin said on Telegram.

Volodin noted that Ukrainian forces have already lost 23,367 people. In addition,1,464 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered during the liberation of Mariupol on Saturday.

Volodin also stressed that Zelenskyy must withdraw Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea and make a commitment not to join NATO if he really cares about Ukrainian citizens.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Parliament Buy Same Luhansk Mariupol Donetsk Kiev February Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

11 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

11 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

12 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.