MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Irina Yarovaya, a deputy speaker of the Russian parliament's lower house, has blasted Prague 6 district mayor Ondrej Kolar's open letter to the European Commission president in which he complains about Russia's anger over the demolition of the monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union Ivan Konev, whose army liberated the Czech capital from Nazi occupation in 1945.

On Monday, Czech media published Kolar's letter to Ursula von der Leyen, in which the official defended his initiative to tear down the monument, saying that it was municipal property, and Prague 6 district had the right to administer it. He also urged the EU chief to take measures to make it clear that Russia's reaction to the monument's demolition was inadequate.

"The treatment of a monument as a property, instead of memory and conscience, is the essence of this shameful address. It is shameful, because it once again highlights the immorality and meanness of what has been done," Yarovaya said, as quoted by her press service.

She suggested that the European Commission president should refer Kolar to the Nuremberg international military tribunal's judgment, in particular chapters "The Seizure of Czechoslovakia," "Murder and Ill-Treatment of Civilian Population" and "Criminal Activities in Czechoslovakia.

The monument to Konev was torn down on April 3 per decision of the authorities of the Prague 6 district. According to Kolar, the monument will be transferred to the Museum of 20th Century Memory. The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case in light of public desecration of symbols of Russian martial glory. According to spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko, the committee intends to press criminal charges against those involved in the monument's demolition.

The monument to Konev was erected in Prague at the initiative of the city authorities in the late 1970s-early 1980s, with funds raised from local residents in gratitude to the commander for ordering against using heavy artillery during the storming of the Nazi German-occupied city in May 1945, saving Prague from destruction.