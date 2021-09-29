Russian Lawmaker Sees New OSCE-Related Accusations as Pretext for New Sanctions by US

The United States is preparing another package of sanctions of Russia, hiding behind the topic of human rights and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Andrey Klimov, the head of the Russian upper chamber's commission for protection of state sovereignty, told Sputnik on Wednesday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of blocking the OSCE's annual Human Dimension Implementation Meeting, which was scheduled to be held in Warsaw on September 27.

"The US is striving to turn the OSCE into a branch of the State Department. Now they are looking for new excuses for preparing Russia sanctions, so they need this information hoax," Klimov said.