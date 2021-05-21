Russian Lawmaker Sees US Bill to Restore Nord Stream 2 Sanctions as 'Domestic Fight'

Konstantin Kosachev, the deputy speaker of the Russian upper chamber, expressed the belief on Friday that US senators' bill seeking restoration of sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is just an element of the domestic political struggle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Konstantin Kosachev, the deputy speaker of the Russian upper chamber, expressed the belief on Friday that US senators' bill seeking restoration of sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is just an element of the domestic political struggle.

In the early hours of Friday, a group of 14 Republican senators introduced a draft legislation to override the presidential administration's decision to waive sanctions on the company in charge of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction.

"The draft legislation was introduced by Republican senators. This is just a scene from the domestic political life in the United States, the eternal struggle between losers and winners," Kosachev told Sputnik.

The senior lawmaker expressed the belief that common sense and respect for international law should sooner or later prevail in the US foreign policy.

"And then, their policy should have no room for sanctions," Kosachev concluded.