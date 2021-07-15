(@FahadShabbir)

The mayor of Miami speculating about bombing Cuba as one of "options that can be discussed" is horrific, showing that some American political elites see aggression against other countries as routine, Elena Panina, a member of the Russian lower house's committee on international affairs, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The mayor of Miami speculating about bombing Cuba as one of "options that can be discussed" is horrific, showing that some American political elites see aggression against other countries as routine, Elena Panina, a member of the Russian lower house's committee on international affairs, told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told Fox news that the bombing option "has to be explored and cannot be just simply discarded as an option that is not on the table." Later, the official said he had never suggested bombing the Communist country, which last week saw its largest protests since 1994. He noted that there have been instances when the US chose military options to "prop up democracy" and mentioned the bombing of Yugoslavia.

"The statements of the mayor of one of the largest US cities calling for bombing Cuba are shocking.

American politicians have not behaved like this since the Cuban Missile Crisis. However, the subsequent explanations by Suarez, in which he .... cited Kosovo as an example, look even more frightening than the initial remarks," Panina said.

Suarez' remarks, she went on, illustrate the level of aggression in the political and legal culture of the US establishment.

"We see that after bombing Iraq, Yugoslavia, Libya the US political elites perceive aggression against any sovereign state as an absolute routine, regular move. Such attitudes in the American ruling class are a potential threat to the peace and security on the planet," Panina concluded.

Protests in Cuba began on July 11. Thousands participated in rallies, demanding "free elections" and the resolution of social issues. Cuban government advocates held counter-marches.