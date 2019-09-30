UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmaker Slams PACE's Decision To Discuss Moscow Rallies As Meddling

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:34 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)'s decision to discuss Moscow rallies over elections to the city legislature can only be seen as meddling in Russia's affairs, since this lies outside PACE competence, senior Russian lawmaker Oleg Morozov told Sputnik on Monday.

PACE has supported PACE Bureau's proposal to discuss during the fall session the rallies in Moscow. The debate will be held on October 3.

"This lies absolutely outside PACE competence, as well as any other political process that can be underway in these countries.

This is an explicit political boorishness and a gross interference in our affairs," Morozov said.

He noted that the Moscow rallies could be qualified as a paragon of tolerance toward protesters, compared to the yellow vest rallies in Paris.

"But the very fact of such a discussion is what matters most. Let us discuss the position of Russian-speaking citizens in Baltic countries? There are things to discuss," Morozov added.

The lawmaker emphasized that attempts to meddle in any country's internal affairs, namely rallies, were illegal,

