Russian Lawmaker Slams Washington's Calls For New Sanctions On Russia After Moscow Rallies

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:54 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) US congressmen's calls on President Donald Trump to impose new Russia sanctions after recent unauthorized rallies in Moscow are seen as election meddling, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

US congressmen Eliot Engel and Michael McCaul have called on Trump to slap with sanctions individuals whom they accuse of violating human rights during the rallies, which have been held in Moscow after several pro-opposition candidates have been excluded from the race to the Moscow parliament.

"Yes, such calls are certainly US meddling in the Russian elections," Kosachev said.

Russians will cast their votes in municipal and regional parliamentary elections on September 8.

