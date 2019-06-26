Russian Lawmaker Slutskiy Hopes to Win Nomination for PACE Vice Presidency in 2nd Round

Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutskiy, who has been nominated for the vice presidency of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) but failed to secure support of the required number of parliamentarians in the first round, expressed hope on Wednesday that he would gain the necessary simple majority of votes in the second round

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutskiy, who has been nominated for the vice presidency of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe PACE ) but failed to secure support of the required number of parliamentarians in the first round, expressed hope on Wednesday that he would gain the necessary simple majority of votes in the second round.

Slutskiy was nominated for the position on Monday by the Russian delegation, but lawmakers challenged the nomination and called a vote by secret ballot. Earlier on Wednesday, PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier confirmed that the Russian lawmaker had fallen short of the required 159 votes in his favor, winning just 101. A second round is held today, where a simple majority of the vote will be enough to win, provided that more than half of PACE members cast their votes.

"As for today's round of voting, according to PACE regulations, one has to gain a simple majority among those who took part in the vote. I hope that I will win this simple majority," Slutskiy said.

PACE deprived the Russian delegation of its voting rights in retaliation for Crimea's reunification with Russia. The Russian delegation at PACE had not been renewing its credentials since 2016, and Moscow suspended its annual contributions to the council in 2017.

The impasse seemed to be overcome on Tuesday when PACE adopted a resolution inviting the Russian delegation to take part in June's session of the assembly and stipulating that PACE members cannot be deprived of their right to speak, vote and be represented while their credentials are being challenged or reconsidered.

That same day, the Russian delegation presented its credentials to PACE for the first time since 2016. The credentials, however, were immediately challenged by lawmakers from Georgia and Ukraine, the two PACE countries whose relations with Russia are especially tense these days.

The challenges are expected to be considered by the assembly later on Wednesday, with PACE also holding a vote to determine the Russian delegation's rights within the body.