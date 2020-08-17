Russian Lawmaker Slutsky Believes West Does Not Need Peace in Belarus, Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Western reaction to the events unfolding in Belarus shows that the West does not in fact need peace in Belarus, as well as in Ukraine, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower chamber's international affairs committee, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, key political groups of the European Parliament called on Russia to "refrain from any interference in Belarus", which has been engulfed in unrest since August 9, when the election saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko win over 80 percent of the vote. In their joint statement, the European lawmakers also said they did not recognize the result of the election, and considered Lukashenko a persona non grata in the EU.

"Alexander Lukashenko has been engaged in direct dialogue with the people over the past days, so one should not spark tensions and aggravate the already tough situation against this background. The Western reactions shows, on the contrary, that they do not in fact need peace in Belarus or Ukraine, as it is much more gainful to create and maintain hotbeds of tensions near the Russian border," Slutsky told reporters.

Unlike European and US lawmakers, and "other representatives of the Western elite", Russia never interferes in other countries' affairs "without request from legitimate authorities," Slutsky added, stressing that Belarusians are capable of resolving the crisis on their own.