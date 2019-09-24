(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The head of the Russian State Duma's International Affairs Committee, Leonid Slutsky, was also denied a US visa to attend UN General Assembly meetings, just as several other members of the Russian delegation, Russian Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Konstantin Kosachev told Sputnik.

