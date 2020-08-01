UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmaker Slutsky Holds Talks With Iran's Parliament Speaker, Officials - Embassy

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) The head of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky paid a visit to Tehran, where he held talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bager Galibaf, the Russian Embassy in Iran said.

The diplomatic mission noted that Slutsky also met with the head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Mojtaba Zulnour. Details of their meeting are not given.

Slutsky has become the first Russian lawmaker to visit the Islamic Republic since the coronavirus outbreak in Iran in February. In addition, he was the first Russian parliamentarian who met with representatives of the Iranian legislative body of the new convocation, elected to their position in the February election.

Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik in May that Galibaf and other Iranian deputies from the new convocation may visit Russia once the situation with coronavirus normalizes, the same principle applies to the visits of Russian parliamentarians to Iran.

At the end of July, Chairman of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin instructed to work out the possibility of holding a meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission with Iran via videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last time the inter-parliamentary commission met in Tehran was in January - shortly before the pandemic's onset.

