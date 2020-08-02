Russian Lawmaker Slutsky Meets With Iranian Foreign Minister in Tehran - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) The head of the International Affairs Committee in Russia's State Duma Leonid Slutsky discussed with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif the nuclear deal and the situation in the middle East, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"During the talks, Zarif and Slutsky exchanged views on bilateral issues, in particular the economic aspects of cooperation, the vision of the two countries on issues such as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the development of the situation in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya," the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting took place in Tehran, where a day earlier the Russian lawmaker held talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bager Galibaf, becoming the first Russian official to meet with the new head of the Iranian legislature and the first parliamentarian to visit Iran since the onset of the pandemic.