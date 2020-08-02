UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lawmaker Slutsky Meets With Iranian Foreign Minister In Tehran - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Russian Lawmaker Slutsky Meets With Iranian Foreign Minister in Tehran - Statement

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) The head of the International Affairs Committee in Russia's State Duma Leonid Slutsky discussed with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif the nuclear deal and the situation in the middle East, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"During the talks, Zarif and Slutsky exchanged views on bilateral issues, in particular the economic aspects of cooperation, the vision of the two countries on issues such as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the development of the situation in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya," the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting took place in Tehran, where a day earlier the Russian lawmaker held talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bager Galibaf, becoming the first Russian official to meet with the new head of the Iranian legislature and the first parliamentarian to visit Iran since the onset of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Parliament Nuclear Yemen Iraq Visit Tehran Libya Middle East Sunday

Recent Stories

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant a histor ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in labour field

1 hour ago

UAE secures 35% of Japan&#039;s crude oil needs in ..

3 hours ago

Mainland China reports 49 new coronavirus cases

6 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.85 million, d ..

8 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE creates history with first Arab nuc ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.