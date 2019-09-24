Russian Lawmaker Slutsky Says His Schedule Changes Are Not Related to US Visa Denial

Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee, said he had not left for New York on Monday because he needed to participate in the Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in Kazakhstan, noting that changes in his schedule were not related to failure to obtain US visa

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee, said he had not left for New York on Monday because he needed to participate in the Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in Kazakhstan, noting that changes in his schedule were not related to failure to obtain US visa.

Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said earlier in the day that he, along with several other members of the Russian delegation, had failed to receive a US visa in time and would therefore miss the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"I have planned some important meetings here [in Nur-Sultan]. I have rescheduled my UN meetings for one day," Slutsky told reporters on Tuesday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has refuted Washington's claims that the Russian citizens have failed to timely submit documents for US visas, slamming the United States for neglecting its commitments of a host country.