Russian Lawmaker Slutsky Says Sanctions Common Foreign Policy Tool For US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:20 PM

Russian Lawmaker Slutsky Says Sanctions Common Foreign Policy Tool for US

Sanctions are a routine foreign policy instrument used by Washington and a manifestation of the country's struggle against undesirable policies, Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee, told Sputnik, commenting on the newest round of sanctions against Moscow

Earlier in the day, the United States sanctioned three Russian nationals, one entity and five vessels over their alleged role in providing jet fuel to Russia's forces in Syria.

Earlier in the day, the United States sanctioned three Russian nationals, one entity and five vessels over their alleged role in providing jet fuel to Russia's forces in Syria.

"A 'sanctions stick' has become a usual tool for US foreign policy. More than 70 different types of restrictive measures have been introduced against Russian citizens and companies, and all of them have no political effect, as it is recognized even in the West," Slutsky said.

The lawmaker also noted that sanctions were a road to nowhere and would not lead to peace, democracy or victory over terrorism. The lawmaker also stressed that Moscow would respond to the new package of sanctions.

The sanctions target Moscow-based Maritime Assistance LLC and three Russian nationals who the US Treasury said oversaw the company's activities � Sovfracht Director of Marine Transport Ivan Okorokov, Sovfracht First Deputy Director of Marine Transport Department Karen Stepanyan, and Sovfracht Deputy General Director for Legal Support Ilya Loginov. The targeted vessels include YAZ, SUDAK, PASSAT, SIG and OT-2077.

