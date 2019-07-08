UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmaker Suggests Freezing Ties With Tbilisi After Georgian Reporter Insults Putin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 03:58 PM

Russian Lawmaker Suggests Freezing Ties With Tbilisi After Georgian Reporter Insults Putin

Evgenii Primakov, a member of the International Affairs Committee of the Russian parliament's lower house, believes it is necessary to freeze Russian-Georgian relations after Georgian journalist Giorgi Gabunia was shown live on television insulting Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Evgenii Primakov, a member of the International Affairs Committee of the Russian parliament's lower house, believes it is necessary to freeze Russian-Georgian relations after Georgian journalist Giorgi Gabunia was shown live on television insulting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Sunday evening, Gabunia opened his show "Post Scriptum," broadcast by Rustavi 2 broadcaster, with a monologue about Putin that contained extremely obscene language. The journalist's words have already been condemned by Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze. The broadcaster's CEO, Nika Gvaramia, has said he shares Gabunia's stance but considers obscene language on air unacceptable. Several hundred people gathered in Tbilisi outside the broadcaster's office demanding that Gabunia be fired.

"Georgian television as represented by Gabunia hit such a rock bottom that no one will ever be surprised again. Yes, the Georgian president condemned Gabunia. But there was no apology ... As for the Russian-Georgian relations, they should be frozen.

Cold heals," Primakov said on Telegram.

The lawmaker also regretted that all Georgian citizens would suffer because of one tv host.

"But it will be so ... A dirty trick [will mean] sanction, yet another dirty trick [will mean] another sanction. Without any shouting or broken crockery, [such retaliatory measures will be introduced] until behavior reflexes are formed in interstate relations," the lawmaker said.

However, Sergei Kalashnikov, a member of the Information Policy Commission of the Russian parliament's upper house, said that he saw no need to react to the situation, which, according to him, just showed that the journalist was uncultured.

"Our state should neither react to this hooligan act of a journalist nor discuss the possibility of [imposing] some measures against him. A reaction implies falling to [Gabunia's] level," Kalashnikov said, adding that such behavior "only shows the lack of culture of these individuals, nothing more."

Meanwhile, Rustavi 2 has already resumed broadcasting after a brief suspension in the early hours on Monday.

