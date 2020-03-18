Russian Lawmaker Urges for Cancellation of All Non-UNSC Economic Sanctions

BRICS countries should initiate cancellation of all economic sanctions that had not been approved by the UN Security Council amid the global crisis and COVID-19 outbreak, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs committee, said Wednesday

"Time has come for a global agreement on simultaneous and total cancellation of any economic sanctions, apart from the ones introduced by the UN Security Council," the lawmaker said on Facebook.

This agreement could be "initiated by BRICS, backed by the [G]20 countries and certified by the Security Council," Kosachev said.