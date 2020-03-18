UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lawmaker Urges For Cancellation Of All Non-UNSC Economic Sanctions

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:54 PM

Russian Lawmaker Urges for Cancellation of All Non-UNSC Economic Sanctions

BRICS countries should initiate cancellation of all economic sanctions that had not been approved by the UN Security Council amid the global crisis and COVID-19 outbreak, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs committee, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) BRICS countries should initiate cancellation of all economic sanctions that had not been approved by the UN Security Council amid the global crisis and COVID-19 outbreak, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs committee, said Wednesday.

"Time has come for a global agreement on simultaneous and total cancellation of any economic sanctions, apart from the ones introduced by the UN Security Council," the lawmaker said on Facebook.

This agreement could be "initiated by BRICS, backed by the [G]20 countries and certified by the Security Council," Kosachev said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Facebook All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council launch ‘Be Fit, Be Safe” ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Coronavirus tally reaches to 245 case ..

16 minutes ago

ADCG directs to make the machines ready and clean ..

4 minutes ago

Self-registration drive of Kafaalat programme susp ..

4 minutes ago

Nation remembers 1965 war hero MM Alam on his 7th ..

4 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan urges PML-N to avoid politic ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.