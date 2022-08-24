UrduPoint.com

Russian Lawmaker Urges Turkey to Adhere to Treaties Recognizing Crimea as Part of Russia

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Russian upper house lawmaker Sergei Tsekov on Wednesday expressed confidence that Turkey will recognize Crimea as part of Russia and urged Ankara to adhere to this principle under the previously reached bilateral agreements.

Earlier in the day, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told CNN that Crimea must be returned to Ukraine should a peace agreement between Moscow and Kiev be signed.

"There is nothing surprising in this position; however, it does not hinder the development of normal relations with Turkey on many other issues. I am sure that the time will pass, and Turkey will change its position and understand that Crimea is an integral part of Russia and it joined Russia rightfully," Tsekov told Sputnik.

The lawmaker recalled the Treaty of Jassy of 1792 and the Treaty of Kucuk Kaynarca of 1774 between the Russian and Ottoman Empires ending the Russo-Turkish wars in the 18th century that designated Crimea as a part of Russia.

"If Turkey does not want to remember these treaties and adhere to them, then we remind them, they should read these carefully that they themselves had agreed and recognized Crimea as an integral part of Russia many centuries ago," Tsekov said.

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014 after a referendum determined that over 96 percent of the peninsula's voters were in favor of reunification. In spite of the vote, Ukraine still considers Crimea to be part of its territory, calling it temporarily occupied. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the residents of Crimea made the decision to reunify with Russia through a democratic process in line with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial affiliation is "historically closed."

