Russian Lawmaker Urges Turkey To Talk To Syria About Operation Peace Spring

Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:10 PM

Russian Lawmaker Urges Turkey to Talk to Syria About Operation Peace Spring

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Turkey would benefit from talking to Syria to avoid international accusations of incursion into another country's territory, Alexander Sherin, the first deputy chairman of the defense committee of the Russian parliament's lower house, said on Wednesday.

"I believe that if Turkey's acts are coordinated with Syria, the country will be more confident on foreign territory and avoid any accusations of invasion from the international community. I think that Turkey should also be interested in reaching particular constructive agreements and finding a solution to such a problem as illegal armed groups .

.. in order to eliminate sources of danger for Turkey as well," Sherin told Sputnik.

Adviser to the Syrian President Bouthaina Shaaban said in the interview to RT Arabic broadcaster earlier on Wednesday that Turkish-Syrian talks on the Turkish offensive in northern Syria could take place in Russia's Sochi.

The State Duma's first deputy chairman also added that developing economic cooperation between Turkey and Russia could help guarantee that talks in Sochi would be held and that all the agreements that are reached during the talks would be respected.

